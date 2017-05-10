GOLF: Minchinhampton Old course pro-am: Carlsberg cheers for Lydia Hall and David Dixon come GOLF: Minchinhampton Old course pro-am: Carlsberg cheers for Lydia Hall and David Dixon Local players dominated the team event in the Carlsberg-sponsored Minchinhampton Old course pro-am which attracted a record 55 teams on Friday. Ladies European Tour player Lydia Hall was the star in the women's contest which ran alongside the main event on her first visit to the course.

