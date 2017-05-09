Golf - Johnson, defending champ Day in marquee Players groups

Defending champion Jason Day plays with past champions Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson, while world number one Dustin Johnson tees it up with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas in Thursday's opening round of The Players. Day, the world number three, won last year's event by four strokes after opening with a course-record 63. The Australian helps kick off the tournament in the morning wave on Thursday with fellow top 10 players, Sweden's Stenson and Rickie Fowler , teeing off at the 10th tee at 8:16 AM in the so-called 'fourth major' of the season.

