GOLF: Howell unsure of Italy entry

GOLFER David Howell will make a last-minute decision on whether he will play at the Rocco Forte Open this week. The 41-year-old has entered the event and was given a tee time of 8am BST in Sicily for the first round this morning but may not feature due to personal reasons.

Chicago, IL

