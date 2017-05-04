Golf gets a makeover with the inaugural GolfSixes
A Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016 file photo showing England's Chris Wood watching his tee shot on the sixth hole during his match at the World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath in Melbourne, Australia. Golf gets another makeover this weekend when the European Tour rolls out its latest attempt at innovation, the inaugural GolfSixes tournament.
