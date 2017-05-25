Golf: Els calls two-shot penalty on h...

Golf: Els calls two-shot penalty on himself at Wentworth

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 25 Four-times major winner Ernie Els underlined why golf has a proud reputation for integrity and fair play by calling a two-shot penalty on himself at the BMW PGA Championship on Thursday. The veteran South African chipped in for an eagle three at the 12th after having replaced his ball when it became plugged in a greenside bunker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiger Woods feeling no pain after 4th back surg... Thu Feeling phart 2
News Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on... May 15 mfmarcum 2
News Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas... May 9 mfmarcum 1
News Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ... May 5 mfmarcum 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... May 1 Big Al 3
News Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08) Apr '17 Tiffany 2
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr '17 Parden Pard 2
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,238 • Total comments across all topics: 281,298,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC