Golf: Els calls two-shot penalty on himself at Wentworth
May 25 Four-times major winner Ernie Els underlined why golf has a proud reputation for integrity and fair play by calling a two-shot penalty on himself at the BMW PGA Championship on Thursday. The veteran South African chipped in for an eagle three at the 12th after having replaced his ball when it became plugged in a greenside bunker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods feeling no pain after 4th back surg...
|Thu
|Feeling phart
|2
|Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on...
|May 15
|mfmarcum
|2
|Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas...
|May 9
|mfmarcum
|1
|Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ...
|May 5
|mfmarcum
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May 1
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr '17
|Parden Pard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC