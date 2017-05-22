GOLF:Eddie Pepperell's in the money i...

GOLF:Eddie Pepperell's in the money in Sicily

Oxford Mail

EDDIE Pepperell shot a one-over par 72 to finish joint 38th in the Rocco Forte Open in Verdura, Sicily. The Abingdon golfer, who was in the top 25 at the halfway stage, fell back with a third round of 75. It cost him any chance of a top ten finish.

