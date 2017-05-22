GOLF:Eddie Pepperell's in the money in Sicily
EDDIE Pepperell shot a one-over par 72 to finish joint 38th in the Rocco Forte Open in Verdura, Sicily. The Abingdon golfer, who was in the top 25 at the halfway stage, fell back with a third round of 75. It cost him any chance of a top ten finish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on...
|May 15
|mfmarcum
|2
|Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas...
|May 9
|mfmarcum
|1
|Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ...
|May 5
|mfmarcum
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May 1
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr '17
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr '17
|winklerlg
|23
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC