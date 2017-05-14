Golf Capsules

21 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Si Woo Kim of South Korea became the youngest winner of The Players Championship with a game and nerves well beyond his 21 years. On a TPC Sawgrass course where anything can go wrong without notice, Kim was the only player to go bogey-free Sunday and closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in golf's biggest tournament this side of the majors.

