Golf Capsules

Si Woo Kim of South Korea became the youngest winner of The Players Championship with a game and nerves well beyond his 21 years. On a TPC Sawgrass course where anything can go wrong without notice, Kim was the only player to go bogey-free Sunday and closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in golf's biggest tournament this side of the majors.

