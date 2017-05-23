Golf - Another 27 players earn U.S. O...

Golf - Another 27 players earn U.S. Open exemptions via rankings

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

Former U.S. Amateur champions Matthew Fitzpatrick of England and South Korean An Byeong-hun were among 27 additional golfers to earn full exemptions into next month's U.S. Open golf championship, officials said on Monday. All 27 exemptions into the June 15-18 event at Erin Hills in Wisconsin were awarded to players who earned a place in the top 60 in the official world rankings and brought the total number of exempted players to 78 for the year's second major.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on... May 15 mfmarcum 2
News Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas... May 9 mfmarcum 1
News Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ... May 5 mfmarcum 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... May 1 Big Al 3
News Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08) Apr '17 Tiffany 2
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr '17 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr '17 winklerlg 23
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,293 • Total comments across all topics: 281,209,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC