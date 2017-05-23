Golf - Another 27 players earn U.S. Open exemptions via rankings
Former U.S. Amateur champions Matthew Fitzpatrick of England and South Korean An Byeong-hun were among 27 additional golfers to earn full exemptions into next month's U.S. Open golf championship, officials said on Monday. All 27 exemptions into the June 15-18 event at Erin Hills in Wisconsin were awarded to players who earned a place in the top 60 in the official world rankings and brought the total number of exempted players to 78 for the year's second major.
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on...
|May 15
|mfmarcum
|2
|Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas...
|May 9
|mfmarcum
|1
|Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ...
|May 5
|mfmarcum
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May 1
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr '17
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr '17
|winklerlg
|23
