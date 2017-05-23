Golf - Another 27 players earn U.S. Open exemptions via rankings

Former U.S. Amateur champions Matthew Fitzpatrick of England and South Korean An Byeong-hun were among 27 additional golfers to earn full exemptions into next month's U.S. Open golf championship, officials said on Monday. All 27 exemptions into the June 15-18 event at Erin Hills in Wisconsin were awarded to players who earned a place in the top 60 in the official world rankings and brought the total number of exempted players to 78 for the year's second major.

