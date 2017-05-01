Golf: 4 head to Zurich playoff
Kevin Kisner chipped in for eagle on the 18th hole as darkness fell Sunday night at the Zurich Classic, lifting himself and teammate Scott Brown into a Monday playoff with Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith. Kisner's chip-in -- which skipped on a wet green, hit the pin and dropped in from nearly 95 feet -- forced the 23-year-old Smith to make a 1 1/2-foot birdie putt.
