Golf: 4 head to Zurich playoff

19 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Kevin Kisner chipped in for eagle on the 18th hole as darkness fell Sunday night at the Zurich Classic, lifting himself and teammate Scott Brown into a Monday playoff with Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith. Kisner's chip-in -- which skipped on a wet green, hit the pin and dropped in from nearly 95 feet -- forced the 23-year-old Smith to make a 1 1/2-foot birdie putt.

