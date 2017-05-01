Glenwood boys golf takes second place at AISA state tournament
The Glenwood boys golf team finished its season on a high note, taking second place at the AISA state tournament on Tuesday. The Gators finished the two-day tournament held at Saugahatchee Country Club in Opelika with a team score of 630, two strokes better than third-place John T. Morgan Academy.
