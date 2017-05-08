Former Cowboys quarterback Romo fails...

Former Cowboys quarterback Romo fails in bid to qualify for U.S. Open

Retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's bid to reach the U.S. Open golf championship ended in a local qualifier on Monday outside Dallas in Aledo, Texas. Romo shot a three-over-par 75 at Split Rail Links & Golf Club and was not one of the seven qualifiers who finished two-under or better to advance to the sectional from a field of 115 hopefuls.

