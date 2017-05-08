Former Cowboys quarterback Romo fails in bid to qualify for U.S. Open

Retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's bid to reach the U.S. Open golf championship ended in a local qualifier on Monday outside Dallas in Aledo, Texas. Romo shot a three-over-par 75 at Split Rail Links & Golf Club and was not one of the seven qualifiers who finished two-under or better to advance to the sectional from a field of 115 hopefuls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSNY-FM Columbus.