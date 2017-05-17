Final week to avoid US Open qualifying

As many as 26 players will be added to the field for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills this week, and there isn't likely to be many surprises unless someone not already eligible wins or finishes second in the AT&T Byron Nelson. Si Woo Kim earned a three-year exemption with his victory in The Players Championship , although the 21-year-old from South Korea was in the Tour Championship last year and thus already exempt for the U.S. Open, which is June 15-18.

