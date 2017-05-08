Eric Trump 'said father's golf courses got funding from Russia,' golf writer claims
A golf writer has claimed he was told three years ago by Eric Trump that his father's courses received funding from Russia. James Dodson, the biographer of Arnold Palmer, described how he had been invited to play with Donald Trump, his son Eric, and Greg Norman at a club the future president owned in North Carolina in 2014.
