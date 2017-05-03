Dustin Johnson is healthy, rusty and playing again
Phil Mickelson hits a shot on the first fairway during the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament Pro-Am at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C., Wednesday, May 3, 2017. . Ernie Els signs autographs during the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament Pro-Am at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C., Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May 1
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr '17
|jimbo
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC