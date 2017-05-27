Andrew Dodt of Australia will take a one-stroke lead into the final day of the BMW PGA Championship after shooting a 4-under 68 in the third round on Saturday Dodt leads BMW PGA Championship by 1 shot after 3rd round Andrew Dodt of Australia will take a one-stroke lead into the final day of the BMW PGA Championship after shooting a 4-under 68 in the third round on Saturday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s7S2Y8 VIRGINIA WATER, England - Andrew Dodt of Australia will take a one-stroke lead into the final day of the BMW PGA Championship after shooting a 4-under 68 in the third round on Saturday. South Africa's Branden Grace is a shot behind Dodt, a two-time winner on the European Tour, after a 70 at Wentworth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.