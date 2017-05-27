Dodt leads BMW Pga Championship by 1 ...

Dodt leads BMW Pga Championship by 1 shot after 3rd round

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: USA Today

Andrew Dodt of Australia will take a one-stroke lead into the final day of the BMW PGA Championship after shooting a 4-under 68 in the third round on Saturday Dodt leads BMW PGA Championship by 1 shot after 3rd round Andrew Dodt of Australia will take a one-stroke lead into the final day of the BMW PGA Championship after shooting a 4-under 68 in the third round on Saturday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s7S2Y8 VIRGINIA WATER, England - Andrew Dodt of Australia will take a one-stroke lead into the final day of the BMW PGA Championship after shooting a 4-under 68 in the third round on Saturday. South Africa's Branden Grace is a shot behind Dodt, a two-time winner on the European Tour, after a 70 at Wentworth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tiger Woods feeling no pain after 4th back surg... May 25 Feeling phart 2
News Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on... May 15 mfmarcum 2
News Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas... May 9 mfmarcum 1
News Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ... May 5 mfmarcum 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... May 1 Big Al 3
News Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08) Apr '17 Tiffany 2
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr '17 Parden Pard 2
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,938 • Total comments across all topics: 281,352,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC