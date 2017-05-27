Dodt leads BMW Pga Championship by 1 shot after 3rd round
VIRGINIA WATER, England - Andrew Dodt of Australia will take a one-stroke lead into the final day of the BMW PGA Championship after shooting a 4-under 68 in the third round on Saturday. South Africa's Branden Grace is a shot behind Dodt, a two-time winner on the European Tour, after a 70 at Wentworth.
