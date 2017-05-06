CBS Sports golf broadcast a massive production - WWAY TV3
Have you ever wondered what it takes to broadcast a tournament like the Wells Fargo Championship live across the country on CBS? The crew says it's like the circus coming to town. Seven semi trucks drove into Eagle Point Golf Club earlier this week and set up shop for all the tournament coverage, and as you can imagine there is a lot that goes into making it possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ...
|Fri
|mfmarcum
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May 1
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr '17
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr '17
|jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC