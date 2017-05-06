CBS Sports golf broadcast a massive p...

CBS Sports golf broadcast a massive production - WWAY TV3

15 hrs ago

Have you ever wondered what it takes to broadcast a tournament like the Wells Fargo Championship live across the country on CBS? The crew says it's like the circus coming to town. Seven semi trucks drove into Eagle Point Golf Club earlier this week and set up shop for all the tournament coverage, and as you can imagine there is a lot that goes into making it possible.

