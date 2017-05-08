Canadian golf star Henderson believes...

Canadian golf star Henderson believes she's close to a second-year breakout

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The results have not been coming quite as quickly for Brooke Henderson in her second year on the LPGA Tour. Henderson has two top-10 finishes through 10 events this season - by no means a sophomore slump, but well behind her pace of eight top-10 results through nine events as a rising rookie last year.

Chicago, IL

