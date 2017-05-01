Boys golf: Tama s Friedman, Branson take titles at MCAL Championship
Branson's Deven Ramachandran tees off during the MCAL golf championships at San Geronimo Golf Club in San Geronimo on Monday. Despite bogeying the first hole at San Geronimo Golf Course, Tam High's Nick Friedman raced out to a quick start at the MCAL Championship on Monday.
Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
