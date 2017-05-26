Bernhard Langer regains Senior PGA le...

Bernhard Langer regains Senior PGA lead with late birdie run

Bernhard Langer made five straight birdies after the wind died down on a punishing day at Trump National, regaining the lead at the Senior PGA Championship as darkness fell Bernhard Langer regains Senior PGA lead with late birdie run Bernhard Langer made five straight birdies after the wind died down on a punishing day at Trump National, regaining the lead at the Senior PGA Championship as darkness fell Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2r5l1yl STERLING, Va. - Bernhard Langer sat on a bench and ate a sandwich, chatted with his playing partners and signed autographs for fans as he waited out a 41-minute wind delay on the 14th tee at Trump National.

