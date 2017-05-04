Bat phone central to new trial request for Las Vegas gambler
Lawyers for a Las Vegas gambler linked to golfer Phil Mickelson are seeking a superhero's help in getting the gambler's insider trading conviction reversed, saying in court papers Friday a so-called "bat phone" the government said was used to communicate stock secrets was really used to secure prostitutes for the prosecution's star witness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ...
|Fri
|mfmarcum
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May 1
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr '17
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr '17
|jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC