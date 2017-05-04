Bat phone central to new trial reques...

Bat phone central to new trial request for Las Vegas gambler

17 hrs ago

Lawyers for a Las Vegas gambler linked to golfer Phil Mickelson are seeking a superhero's help in getting the gambler's insider trading conviction reversed, saying in court papers Friday a so-called "bat phone" the government said was used to communicate stock secrets was really used to secure prostitutes for the prosecution's star witness.

