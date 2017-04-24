Williams shoots 73; Daniel, Polston both at 74 for PhoenixBOWLING...

Williams shoots 73; Daniel, Polston b...

Williams shoots 73; Daniel, Polston both at 74 for Phoenix

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. Junior Austin Williams carded a one-over par 73 and Garrett Daniel and Zach Polston each shot 74, with all three players in the top six after the opening round of the Mid-South Conference Men's Golf Championships here Monday at Bowling Green Country Club.

