UNCW finishes second at CAA Men's Golf Championship
MIDLOTHIAN, Virginia Freshman Reese McFarlane finished one stroke off the lead and helped UNCW to a second-place finish at the Colonial Athletic Association championship on Sunday at the Salisbury Country Club. The College of Charleston set a tournament record, finishing the tournament 23-strokes under par while posting a 13-stroke win over the second-place Seahawks.
