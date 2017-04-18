Tony Finau, Bud Cauley tied for lead at Texas Open

Zach Johnson lines up his birdie putt on the eighth green during the second round of the Texas Open golf tournament, Friday, April 21, 2017, in San Antonio, Texas. Ian Poulter follows his drive on the 18th hole during the second round of the Texas Open golf tournament, Friday, April 21, 2017, in San Antonio, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.