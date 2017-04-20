Tiger Woods to design new golf course in southwest Missouri
Woods made the announcement Tuesday along with Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops. Woods said the new course will be called Payne's Valley to honor Springfield native Payne Stewart, who won 11 PGA events before dying in an airplane crash in 1999.
