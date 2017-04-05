Tiger Woods reflects on playing Par 3 Contest with his kids as caddies
Tiger Woods reflects on playing Par 3 Contest with his kids as caddies In 2015, Tiger Woods says his kids got an appreciation for play inside the ropes. Check out this story on myozaukeenow.com: http://usat.ly/2nKcJHN Tiger Woods walks with his children, Charlie and Sam, and Lindsey Vonn, who was then his girlfriend, during the Par 3 Contest prior to the 2015 Masters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|8 hr
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Tue
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Apr 3
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar 7
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb '17
|Dave
|3
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC