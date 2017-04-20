That time I played golf with the future president
Rounding out our pro-am foursome at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Florida, were Annika Sorenstam and Jim Palmer, the former Baltimore Orioles pitcher. At the time, Sorenstam was the best in the world, and Trump had made sure she was in his group.
