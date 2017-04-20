That time I played golf with the futu...

That time I played golf with the future president

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Rounding out our pro-am foursome at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Florida, were Annika Sorenstam and Jim Palmer, the former Baltimore Orioles pitcher. At the time, Sorenstam was the best in the world, and Trump had made sure she was in his group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
golf club membership Tue rocky 1
News Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress Apr 3 jimbo 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... Apr 3 Big Al 1
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar 7 jimbo 1
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... Mar 6 Doyle 1
News Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors Feb '17 Dave 3
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb '17 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC