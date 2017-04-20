Tennis superstar Serena Williams confirms her pregnancy
Tennis superstar Serena Williams is pregnant and expecting to deliver her first baby this fall, her spokeswoman said on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO - Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - early 29/1/17 Serena Williams of the U.S. poses with the Women's singles trophy after winning her final match.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Apr 3
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar '17
|Doyle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC