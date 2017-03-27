Sung Kang leads Rickie Fowler by 3 at...

Sung Kang leads Rickie Fowler by 3 at Houston Open

8 hrs ago

Sung Kang shot a 1-under 71 to hold a three-shot lead over Rickie Fowler after the third round of the Houston Open on Saturday. After shooting a tournament course record 9-under 63 on Friday, Kang took a commanding six-shot lead with a 36-hole tournament record of 129 through two rounds.

