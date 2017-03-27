Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
There are 1 comment on the Brandon Sun story from 16 hrs ago, titled Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:
The 40 girls and 40 boys moved in orderly fashion from the driving range to the chipping area to the putting green in their age groups. The latest tradition at the Masters is the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals, with winners from eight age groups posing with Danny Willett, Bubba Watson, Nick Faldo, Mark O'Meara and other Masters champions.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
|
#1 22 min ago
very little mention of the kids beyond the headlines
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|1 hr
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar 7
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb '17
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb '17
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
|www.jerseyschinashop.com the best website of ... (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|bruh
|10
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC