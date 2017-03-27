Sunday at the Masters about kids and ...

Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress

There are 1 comment on the Brandon Sun story from 16 hrs ago, titled Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress.

The 40 girls and 40 boys moved in orderly fashion from the driving range to the chipping area to the putting green in their age groups. The latest tradition at the Masters is the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals, with winners from eight age groups posing with Danny Willett, Bubba Watson, Nick Faldo, Mark O'Meara and other Masters champions.

jimbo

Warner Robins, GA

#1 22 min ago
very little mention of the kids beyond the headlines
Chicago, IL

