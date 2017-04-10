Su-Yeon Jang takes 3-stroke lead into final round in Hawaii

Su-Yeon Jang heads into the final round of the Lotte Championship on Saturday playing bogey-free golf, finishing the third round with a 7-under 65 for a three-stroke lead. The 22-year-old sponsor invite from South Korea took the lead during the completion of the rain-delayed second round Friday morning and opened a cushion Friday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.