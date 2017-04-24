Stricker denied special exemption to ...

Stricker denied special exemption to US Open in Wisconsin

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Steve Stricker always thought it was a long shot, and he recently was reminded that the USGA is tight when it comes to special exemptions for the U.S. Open. "I wrote them quite a while back and asked for one, and they politely called me and declined," Stricker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08) Apr 20 Tiffany 2
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr 11 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr 6 winklerlg 23
golf club membership Apr 4 rocky 1
News Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress Apr 3 jimbo 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... Apr 3 Big Al 1
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar '17 jimbo 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC