Stricker denied special exemption to US Open in Wisconsin
Steve Stricker always thought it was a long shot, and he recently was reminded that the USGA is tight when it comes to special exemptions for the U.S. Open. "I wrote them quite a while back and asked for one, and they politely called me and declined," Stricker said.
