Senden on leave from PGA Tour after son diagnosed with tumor
Senden on leave from PGA Tour after son diagnosed with tumor Australian professional golfer John Senden says his son Jacob has been diagnosed with a brain tumor Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qjO7qV In a statement provided by the PGA on Saturday, Senden says he withdrew from this week's PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans to join his wife, Jackie, in supporting their 13-year-old son.
