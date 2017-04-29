Senden on leave from PGA Tour after son diagnosed with tumor Australian professional golfer John Senden says his son Jacob has been diagnosed with a brain tumor Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qjO7qV In a statement provided by the PGA on Saturday, Senden says he withdrew from this week's PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans to join his wife, Jackie, in supporting their 13-year-old son.

