Sauers shoots 9-under 63 to take lead at Fallen Oak
Gene Sauers shot a 9-under 63 to take a one-shot lead after the second round of the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic on Saturday. The 54-year-old Sauers started the day three shots behind leader Joe Durant at Fallen Oak, but moved up the leaderboard with five birdies and an eagle on the front nine.
