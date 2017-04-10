Salas, Jang, Allen, Ji share early LP...

Salas, Jang, Allen, Ji share early LPGA Tour lead in Hawaii

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Lizette Salas, Su-Yeon Jang, Beth Allen and Eun-Hee Ji shared the lead at 5-under 67 on Wednesday halfway through the first round of the LPGA Lotte Championship. Stacy Lewis and 42-year-old Becky Morgan were in the group at 65 after the morning session at Ko Olina Golf Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Tue Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr 6 winklerlg 23
golf club membership Apr 4 rocky 1
News Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress Apr 3 jimbo 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... Apr 3 Big Al 1
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar '17 jimbo 1
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... Mar '17 Doyle 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,768 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC