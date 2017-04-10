Salas, Jang, Allen, Ji share early LPGA Tour lead in Hawaii
" Lizette Salas, Su-Yeon Jang, Beth Allen and Eun-Hee Ji shared the lead at 5-under 67 on Wednesday halfway through the first round of the LPGA Lotte Championship. Stacy Lewis and 42-year-old Becky Morgan were in the group at 65 after the morning session at Ko Olina Golf Club.
