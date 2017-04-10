SA golfer Fisher one shot behind in R...

SA golfer Fisher one shot behind in Rabat

Read more: Iol.co.za

France's Gregory Havret opened a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Trophee Hassan II after posting a second successive 70 on Friday as he targeted a first title in nine years. The 40-year-old, who won the last of his three European Tour titles in 2008, carded an eagle, four birdies and three bogeys to get to 6-under-par.

Chicago, IL

