SA golfer Fisher one shot behind in Rabat

France's Gregory Havret opened a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Trophee Hassan II after posting a second successive 70 on Friday as he targeted a first title in nine years. The 40-year-old, who won the last of his three European Tour titles in 2008, carded an eagle, four birdies and three bogeys to get to 6-under-par.

