Rory McIlroy - encouraged' after latest top-10 Masters finish

Rory McIlroy is the only player to have finished in the top 10 in each of the last four Masters, but another statistic may well give the world number two cause for concern. McIlroy needs a victory at Augusta National to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in having won all four major titles.

