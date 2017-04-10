Rickie Fowler now best golfer without...

Rickie Fowler now best golfer without a major

Washington Times

In discussions of the best golfers without a major championship, Sergio Garcia was always one of the first names mentioned. But Garcia emphatically took himself out of the conversation with a playoff victory over Justin Rose at Augusta National Sunday.

