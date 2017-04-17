Retaining PGA Golf Champs could be worth $500,000 for Palmerston North
A Central Economic Development Agency evaluation estimates that the tournament, held at the Manawatu Golf Club in March, brought more than $500,000 into the city's economy, especially if the value of the national and international coverage was included. The club and Palmerston North City Council are hoping to repeat that success by launching a bid to host the championship again next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Apr 3
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar '17
|Doyle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC