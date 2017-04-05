Prosecutor: Convict pro gambler linke...

Prosecutor: Convict pro gambler linked to golfer Mickelson

20 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

A prosecutor urged a jury on Wednesday to find a professional Las Vegas gambler linked to golfer Phil Mickelson guilty of earning tens of millions of dollars illegally in the stock market. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brooke Cucinella told jurors in closing arguments that evidence they'd seen over the last three weeks proves that William "Billy" Walters pocketed more than $40 million illegally.

Chicago, IL

