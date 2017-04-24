PGA Tour hands out 1st slow-play penalty since 1995
The first team event on the PGA Tour in 36 years has produced the first penalty for slow play since 1995. PGA Tour officials say Miguel Angel Carballo and Brian Campbell were penalized one shot on the 14th hole of the opening round at the Zurich Classic for their second bad time.
