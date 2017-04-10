Paula Creamer, Mi Hyang Lee shoot 66,...

Paula Creamer, Mi Hyang Lee shoot 66, share lead in Hawaii

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Lizette Salas, second from left, smiles while walking toward the fairway on the third hole during the first round of the Lotte Championship LPGA golf tournament Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Kapolei, Hawaii. So Yeon Ryu, of South Korea, warms up on the practice range before the first round of the Lotte Championship LPGA golf tournament Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Kapolei, Hawaii.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr 11 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr 6 winklerlg 23
golf club membership Apr 4 rocky 1
News Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress Apr 3 jimbo 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... Apr 3 Big Al 1
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar '17 jimbo 1
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... Mar '17 Doyle 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,280,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC