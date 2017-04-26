Oak Hill selected to host 2019 Senior PGA Championship
Oak Hill selected to host 2019 Senior PGA Championship Oak Hill Country Club has been selected to host the 80th Senior PGA Championship in 2019 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pmhPNV PITTSFORD, N.Y. - Oak Hill Country Club has been selected to host the 80th Senior PGA Championship in 2019. This marks the second time in 11 years the tournament will be played on the club's Donald Ross-designed East Course, located just outside of Rochester, New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Apr 3
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC