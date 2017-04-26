Oak Hill selected to host 2019 Senior...

Oak Hill selected to host 2019 Senior PGA Championship

16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Oak Hill selected to host 2019 Senior PGA Championship Oak Hill Country Club has been selected to host the 80th Senior PGA Championship in 2019 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pmhPNV PITTSFORD, N.Y. - Oak Hill Country Club has been selected to host the 80th Senior PGA Championship in 2019. This marks the second time in 11 years the tournament will be played on the club's Donald Ross-designed East Course, located just outside of Rochester, New York.

