Northwood claims Big 8 boys golf championship and tournament
Ben Ramos' route to winning the Big 8 Conference player of the year in boys golf started in Grapevine, Texas and wound through Wanda High School in Charleston, S.C. Last year, his father accepted a job as Executive Director of Construction at UNC,so Ramos enrolled at Northwood High in Pittsboro, and the Chargers' golf squad has spent the spring reaping the benefits. Carding a 72, Ramos finished a stroke ahead of teammate Cooper Patterson to win the Big 8 tournament at Occoneechee Golf Course Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Apr 3
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC