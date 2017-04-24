Northwood claims Big 8 boys golf championship and tournament

Ben Ramos' route to winning the Big 8 Conference player of the year in boys golf started in Grapevine, Texas and wound through Wanda High School in Charleston, S.C. Last year, his father accepted a job as Executive Director of Construction at UNC,so Ramos enrolled at Northwood High in Pittsboro, and the Chargers' golf squad has spent the spring reaping the benefits. Carding a 72, Ramos finished a stroke ahead of teammate Cooper Patterson to win the Big 8 tournament at Occoneechee Golf Course Wednesday afternoon.

