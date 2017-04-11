New presidential golf tracker: Obama ...

New presidential golf tracker: Obama 333, Trump 14; Easter disruption?

Palm Beach Post

President Donald Trump plans to return to Mar-a-Lago for Easter weekend - raising the question of whether he'll disrupt his normal South Florida Sunday routine of golf at his Trump International Golf Club to attend church. Trump has been in Palm Beach on six Sundays as president and visited his nearby Trump International Golf Club in unincorporated West Palm Beach on all six of them.

