New "Golf Boards" hope to bring a younger generation of golfers to West Texas
Golf is typically thought of as an older person's sport, golf carts included. At the Greentree Country Club in Midland, they hope a younger generation of golfers would look to tee-off with their new Golf Boards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|11 hr
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|12 hr
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar 7
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar 6
|Doyle
|1
|Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors
|Feb '17
|Dave
|3
|A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b...
|Feb '17
|CaliforniaformerKiwi
|6
|Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way...
|Feb '17
|AdmitsPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC