New "Golf Boards" hope to bring a you...

New "Golf Boards" hope to bring a younger generation of golfers to West Texas

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Golf is typically thought of as an older person's sport, golf carts included. At the Greentree Country Club in Midland, they hope a younger generation of golfers would look to tee-off with their new Golf Boards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress 11 hr jimbo 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... 12 hr Big Al 1
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar 7 jimbo 1
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... Mar 6 Doyle 1
News Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors Feb '17 Dave 3
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb '17 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
News Tiger Woods admits he has to find different way... Feb '17 AdmitsPhartzz 2
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,382 • Total comments across all topics: 280,031,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC