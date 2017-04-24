Mixed start for Rose and Stenson in New Orleans as Spieth and Palmer share lead
Ryder Cup team-mates Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson found themselves six shots off the lead after the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans - the first official team event on the PGA Tour since 1981. Rose was back in action for the first time since agonisingly missing out on his second major title at the Masters earlier this month, when he saw a two-shot lead whittled away late on before losing to Spain's Sergio Garcia in a dramatic play-off.
