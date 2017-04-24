Mixed start for Rose and Stenson in N...

Mixed start for Rose and Stenson in New Orleans as Spieth and Palmer share lead

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Watford Observer

Ryder Cup team-mates Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson found themselves six shots off the lead after the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans - the first official team event on the PGA Tour since 1981. Rose was back in action for the first time since agonisingly missing out on his second major title at the Masters earlier this month, when he saw a two-shot lead whittled away late on before losing to Spain's Sergio Garcia in a dramatic play-off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08) Apr 20 Tiffany 2
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr 11 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr 6 winklerlg 23
golf club membership Apr 4 rocky 1
News Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress Apr 3 jimbo 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... Apr 3 Big Al 1
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar '17 jimbo 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,633 • Total comments across all topics: 280,628,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC