McIlroy admits he would think twice a...

McIlroy admits he would think twice about another round with Trump

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cotswold Journal

Rory McIlroy admits he would "think twice" before agreeing to another round of golf with United States President Donald Trump following the backlash he has received. McIlroy accepted an invitation to play with the President in February and later defended his decision after claiming he had been branded "a fascist and a bigot".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cotswold Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
golf club membership 12 hr rocky 1
News Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress Mon jimbo 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... Mon Big Al 1
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar 7 jimbo 1
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... Mar 6 Doyle 1
News Why Tiger Woods didn't win more majors Feb '17 Dave 3
News A bizarre anecdote reveals why Trump believes b... Feb '17 CaliforniaformerKiwi 6
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,067,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC