McIlroy admits he would think twice about another round with Trump
Rory McIlroy admits he would "think twice" before agreeing to another round of golf with United States President Donald Trump following the backlash he has received. McIlroy accepted an invitation to play with the President in February and later defended his decision after claiming he had been branded "a fascist and a bigot".
