Matt Kuchar adds to history of final-round aces at the 16th hole
Matt Kuchar on Sunday added to the grand tradition of holes in one at the 16th hole in the final round of the Masters. The American Ryder Cup star launched a seven iron at the 170-yard hole, which ran down the well-established slope to the regular Sunday pin position in the back left part of the green.
