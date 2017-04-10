Masters-style green jacket bought for...

Masters-style green jacket bought for C$5 in Toronto sells for US$139K

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Sergio Garcia, of Spain, celebrates at the green jacket ceremony after the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. The mystery surrounding an authentic green jacket from Augusta National Golf Club that was once bought for C$5 at a Toronto thrift store likely stoked the enthusiasm of collectors and drove its sale at auction for more than US$139,000, the auction house said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... 11 hr Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr 6 winklerlg 23
golf club membership Apr 4 rocky 1
News Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress Apr 3 jimbo 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... Apr 3 Big Al 1
News Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move... Mar '17 jimbo 1
News 100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op... Mar '17 Doyle 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,222,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC