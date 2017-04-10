Masters-style green jacket bought for C$5 in Toronto sells for US$139K
Sergio Garcia, of Spain, celebrates at the green jacket ceremony after the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Augusta, Ga. The mystery surrounding an authentic green jacket from Augusta National Golf Club that was once bought for C$5 at a Toronto thrift store likely stoked the enthusiasm of collectors and drove its sale at auction for more than US$139,000, the auction house said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|11 hr
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Apr 3
|Big Al
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
|100K sign petition to move 2017 U.S. Women's Op...
|Mar '17
|Doyle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC