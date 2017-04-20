Masters spectators to be given "Arnie's Army" badge in memory of Arnold Palmer
In honour of the late Arnold Palmer, the Masters will give each spectator a commemorative "Arnie's Army" badge for Thursday's first round. Augusta National chairman Billy Payne wore one during his annual pre-tournament press conference as he outlined how Palmer, a four-time Masters champion, would be remembered following his death at the age of 87 last September.
